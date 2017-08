by Todd Nunez

The Owls had a scrimmage against the Hannan Hawks from Covington last week to help prepare for the upcoming season.

The 2017 Chalmette High football team will open their season Friday night (Aug. 25) against Belle Chasse in Bobby Nuss Stadium in their annual jamboree.

