Home
Article Image Alt Text

Chalmette resident returns from Ukrainian Mission

Thu, 2020-04-02 00:00 News Staff

Chalmette resident Lyndsey Breksa returned home on March 17 from a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ukraine. She spent nine weeks preparing for a mission at the Mission Training Center in Provo, Utah, and then served for a total of 12 months in the Ukrainian cities of Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532