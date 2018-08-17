Chalmette Refining restarting coker for $110M

By Jason Browne

PBF Energy’s Chalmette Refining facility received the green light from its corporate headquarters Aug. 14 to spend $110 million to restart a dormant coker.

The coker, which turns the sludgiest part of crude oil into charcoal- like coke for industrial fuel, has sat idle since Chalmette Refining’s previous owners shut it down in 2010 in the wake of the recession. PBF Energy, which bought the facility in 2015 for $322 million, has spent more than $500 million in upgrades since taking over. In the last year alone it spent $130 million on a turnaround (cleaning and repairing every unit at the refinery), $75 million to restart an idle reformer and light ends plant, and $30 million on its “big, blue tank” to shorten demurrage times.

