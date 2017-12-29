Chalmette Movies to have Encore Showing of “Islenos: A Root of America” this weekend

An Encore Showing of “Islenos: A Root of America” will be at Chalmette Movies, 8700 W. Judge Perez Drive on December 29, 30 and 21. All shows on the three days from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This documentary describes the fascinating history of the descendants of two thousand Canary Islanders who emigrated through the Atlantic Ocean to Louisiana in 1777 to reinforce the defenses of the Spanish colony and settled on the outskirts of New Orleans.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/