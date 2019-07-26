Chalmette High teacher named Louisiana Teacher of the Year

Chris Dier’s commitment to making every student in his Chalmette High School history classes see themselves or their cultures represented in his lessons earned him Louisiana’s 2020 Teacher of the Year honors.

Dier was in Baton Rouge July 19 at the 13th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Awards Gala with eight other TotY finalists when he heard his name called to accept the award. The fifth-year teacher was in shock until he saw the tears of his mother, 43-year teacher Lynne Dier, confirming that he had heard correctly. But even on the way to the podium, he remained wary.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/