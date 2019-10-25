Chalmette High School Ring Day

Over 400 seniors recently partook in the longstanding Chalmette High School tradition – Ring Day. A celebration of the Class of 2020, Ring Day celebrates the contributions, achievements, and leadership of the graduating class.

The morning started with a parade down Judge Perez Highway. Dozens of cars lined the streets, each decorated with slogans of school spirit. Upon arriving at schools, seniors enjoyed a light breakfast before making their way to the gym for the celebration. Families gathered to watch their seniors walk through the oversized ring - solidifying their bond with what will soon be their alma mater.

Assistant Superintendent Mary Lumetta addressed the seniors and their families.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/