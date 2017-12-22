Chalmette High School Key Club hosts Toy Drive for Children’s Hospital

The Chalmette High School Key Club collected over 200 toys for Children’s Hospital during its annual Holiday Toy Drive at the school. The toys were donated by members of the organization as well as teachers and administrators.

Pictured with some of the donations are Key Club treasurer Olivia Simmons and Key Club secretary Truc Hoang.

