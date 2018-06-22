Chalmette fifth grader to take part in National Youth Leadership Forum

This summer, Stonewall Kivell, from Chalmette, will join outstanding elementary school students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to Stem in Denver, Colorado.

NYLF Pathways To Stem is one of the Envision family programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

