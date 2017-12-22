The Chalmette Carols the French Quarter chorus at the lobby of the Astor Crown Plaza Hotel. This was the start of a twelve performance evening through out the French Quarter, December 13.

Here are the carolers Kai Buie, Aaron Chenevert, Dylan Fuselier, Kayla Gonzalez, Ryan Morrison, Sophie Stechmann, Taydem Trevino, Jessica Adcock, Jenna Adcock, Joshua Adcock, Meghan St. Angelo, Kine Buie, Melanie Corral, Line Buie, Logan Brewer, Devin Cruice, Elijah Geeting, David Meyer, Annelise Cassar and Charles Cassar.

