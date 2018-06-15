Canary Islands Pres. to visit the Los Islenos Museum Complex

The Los Islenos Heritage And Cultural Society is pleased to announce the impending visit of His Excellency Fernando Clavijo Batlle, President of the Autonomous Government of the Canary Islands, and members of his delegation. A reception will be held in his honor on Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. in Los Islenos Center, 1357a Bayou Road, St. Bernard, LA, 70085.

This is the first visit of a sitting president of the Canary Islands to St. Bernard Parish. Efforts to recover and reestablish our historic connection to the Canary Islands began in 1975 – 1976 with the founding of Los Islenos Society. Other distinguished Canarians to visit St. Bernard have included the historian Francisco Morales Padron, historian Antonio Rumeu de Armas, Canarian statesman Lorenzo Olarte Cullen, Gran Canaria Cabildo President Fernando Gimenez Navarro, Canarian Government Vice President Vicente Alavrez Pedreira, the preeminent folklorist Elfidio Alonso and others.

