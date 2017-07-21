Cable Access Committee tunes into local channel concerns

By Amber Prattini

For St. Bernard Parish residents, tuning into the Government Access Channel 76 through Cox Communications, or 99 with AT&T U-verse has been like an introduction to The Outer Limits.

The parish’s access channel had been operating with antiquated audio equipment. Because of this, inaudible to poor audio quality troubled Cox subscribers. Yet, U-verse subscribers wondered what was wrong with their television sets when they couldn’t see or hear what was on their screens.

