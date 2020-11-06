Busy Election Day in St. Bernard

Despite a multitude of potential setbacks—namely, Covid-19 restrictions and the power outages caused by Hurricane Zeta— St. Bernard was able to go through with the 2020 election on Tuesday, November 3. While a good portion of votes came in either through mail-in ballots or early voting, those who wished to wait until Election Day were able to vote on Tuesday.

