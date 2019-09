Join the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce at Docville Farm for an afternoon of Blues, Brews and BBQ! With live performances from Big Al & the Heavyweights, Paula & The Pontiacs, The Lost Riders, J and the Causeways, and the Marc Stone Band with special guests John Mooney and Benny Turner.

