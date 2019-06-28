Breksa’s Eagle Scout Project: Collection and Retirement of Worn Out American Flags

If yo u h av e an A m eric an flag that is no longer appropriate to display, please allow Eagle Scout, Bryant Breksa, to serve you in its proper retirement. Flag collections will be held on Saturday, June 29, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the entrance of St. Bernard Government Complex. Flags will be retired at dusk during St. Bernard Salutes America. For more information, please email bryant.breksa@gmail.com

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/