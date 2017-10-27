BPW Man & Woman of the Year

By Amber Prattini

Two illustrious residents were recognized as the 2017 Man and Woman of the Year by the St. Bernard Business and Professional Women’s Club.

Frederick “Fred” J. Sigur, Jr. and Wanda Alcon received their awards and proclamations from Louisiana State Representative Ray Garafolo, Council Members Kerri Callais, Nathan Gorbaty, Gillis McCloskey and Parish President Guy McInnis at the fifty-seventh Man and Woman of the Year Gala held on Wednesday, October 18.

