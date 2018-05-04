BPW Fashion Show and Luncheon

The St. Bernard Business and Professional Women’s Club presented their annual fashion show and luncheon on Friday, April 27 at the Sigur Center in Chalmette. The theme this year was “Spring Flowers and Fashions.” The event honored the Model Working Women Elizabeth Ellison Frost, Danielle Martin and Janet Perez, and celebrated Administrative Assistants Week.

