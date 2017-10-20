BPW celebrates birthday, announces Model Working Women

By Amber Prattini

The St. Bernard chapter of the Louisiana Business & Professional Women’s Club celebrated a multitude of activities this week. Earlier this month, St. Bernard Parish Council and government officials proclaimed Wednesday,

October 17 through Saturday, October 21 as National Business Women’s Week. Numerous members of the organization and their families gathered at the River House in Poydras on Monday, October 16 to recognize the local chapter’s founding. St. Bernard BPW was chartered in 1961. The group honored Fred Sigur Jr. and Wanda Alcon as the 2017 Man & Woman of the Year on Wednesday, October 18 at the annual gala in Chalmette.

