Bourgeois 50th Wedding Anniversary

Dennis and Frances “Fran” Bourgeois are happily celebrating their fiftieth wedding anniversary this week. They were married on June 8, 1968 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Chalmette. Both are graduates of Chalmette High School. In fact, the couple met during a Chalmette High football game and later at Rocky and Carlo’s Restaurant & Bar in 1966. Originally Dennis was supposed to ask another to be his date for the Senior Ring Dance, but asked Fran instead. Two years later, they were married. Fran worked as a secretary at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Chalmette for 28 years before her retirement in 2005. Several years later, Dennis retired after an 18-year career with Trinity Yachts, LLC.

