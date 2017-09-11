Boasso expands operations at St. Bernard Port as well as across the country and overseas

When Boasso America first became a tenant of the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District in 2002, the then 17-year-old tank container company operated a few locations around the New Orleans area, as well as a handful of out-ofstate, domestic terminals.

Fast forward to 2017, Boasso’s 32nd year in business, and the company is expanding its operations based at the Port, as well as acquiring a few new locations in the United States and several abroad.

