Blood Drive held in support of St. Bernard seven-year-old

A blood drive will be held on Tuesday, June 12 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on behalf of seven-year-old Jayla Le- Jeune in Lynn Oaks School Cafeteria, 1 Lynn Oaks Dr., Braithwaite.

Jayla is the daughter of Jason and Lacy LeJeune. In late May, Jayla sustained a serious leg injury and was taken to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans, where she was given a blood transfusion. Lacy wants to help others in need not only since blood transfusions occur when people least expect it, but since she too had to undergo eight transfusions about eight months ago.

