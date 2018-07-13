Bergeron appointed to St. Bernard Port Commission

This past Tuesday, July 10, William T. “Billy” Bergeron was sworn in as the newest member of the St. Bernard Port Commission. Bergeron was appointed to the Port Commission by Governor John Bel Edwards on the nomination of State Representative Ray Garofalo of Meraux.

“It’s difficult to briefly describe the magnitude of experience and expertise Billy brings to the St. Bernard Port. From his many years in maritime construction to his years in port administration as Chairman of the Port of New Orleans, he will be a major asset to our port,” said Garofalo.

