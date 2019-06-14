The Beat Goes On at the Parish Library

As several drums kept pounding a rhythm, a lively beat went on for young percussionists at St. Bernard Parish Library’s first Summer with the Arts Program event.

Steve Campbell, co-founder and musical director of Dancing Drum, provided an entertaining experience for audience members of all ages to learn, drum, clap and sing along to the beat on Friday, June 7 in Chalmette.

“We played rhythms from Africa, the Caribbean and South America as we traveled around the world through music,” Campbell stated. “It sounded fantastic when over 30 children and parents were playing these rhythms together!”

Campbell is a professional recording artist and educator with over 20 years in music study, specializing in composition. He’s also a multi-talented musician who plays a djembe, djundjun, drum kit, balafon, xylophone, steel drum, congas and a variety of other percussion instruments. In 2002, he and co-founder Lindsay Rust created Dancing Drum, a company which educates, entertains and inspires people of all ages through interactive, percussion-based programs.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/