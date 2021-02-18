The Beasts of Burden: An Overview of Black Oppression in St. Bernard Parish

Thomas Johnson has submitted the following article offering his historical account of Free People of Color and African Americans in St. Bernard Parish and his point of view on some current political topics. We are pleased to bring his writing to you in February, in Celebration of Black History Month.

The month of February is set aside as “Black History” month. In the spirit of celebration of Black History, I would like to share with you the readers a little untold history of Free People of Color and the African American slaves of St. Bernard Parish. This depicts their role in the development and success of St. Bernard Parish and the United States of America collectively. The success of St. Bernard Parish’s development and expansion has always fallen on the backs of its Black (slave) citizens.

