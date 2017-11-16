Bayou Road Balloon Fest

The Bayou Road Balloon Festival, held Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 10-12, was the first ever hot air balloon festival in the Greater New Orleans Area. Located in the oaks of Sidney D. Torres Memorial Park, the festival featured 15 hot air balloons creating a spectacular “night glow” each evening.

The stage and festival grounds were packed with local musicians and artists showcasing the vibrant communities of St. Bernard Parish. Tethered balloon rides, carnival rides, a midway, and local food and beer booths made this a can’t miss event!

