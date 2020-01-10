Battle of New Orleans Anniversary Events at Chalmette Battlefield

The 2020 Battle of New Orleans anniversary event will be held on Friday, January 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, January 11, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Return to 1815 with campfires, cannons, and living history experts in period dress as civilians and soldiers. Military drills, musket and cannon firing, music, hands-on activities, and period craft demonstrations.

