Basketball, Booster Clubs are Council meeting’s MVPs

By Amber Prattini

The recent St. Bernard Parish Council meeting was held on Tuesday, April 4 in Council Chambers.

Council Member Wanda Alcon of District D introduced a motion to recognize the Chalmette High Varsity Basketball Team, Head Coach Butch Stockton and Assistant Coaches Alvin Gauthier, Joe Tolis, John Stogner that was unanimously supported by the government. The athletes and coaches received proclamations from the Parish President Guy McInnis. Power Forward Mitchell Robinson received an additional proclamation for being selected as one of McDonald’s All-American Hometown Heroes this year.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/