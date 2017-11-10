Ballot includes St. Bernard Schools millage continuation

By Jason Browne

With a newly-released district-wide B ranking from the Louisiana Department of Education and an A-rated high school, the St. Bernard Parish School District is asking citizens to maintain its millage to keep up the good work.

Three millage continuation propositions will appear on the ballot for the Nov. 18 election to fund St. Bernard Schools for the next 10 years. Proposition 1 would levy 19.39 mills to fund operation and maintenance of elementary and secondary schools.

