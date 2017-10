The Bayou Road Balloon Festival is the first hot air balloon festival in St. Bernard Parish.

Unlike its namesake, the festival will be held at Sidney Torres Memorial Park in Chalmette from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday November 10, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 12.

