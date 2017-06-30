Balloon Fest in the air

By Amber Prattini

Festival Manager Mike Zalaznik, Operations Manager Michael Gay and team with the Home Builder’s Association of Greater New Orleans (HBAGNO) are planning a hot air balloon festival at Sidney Torres Park in Chalmette early November.

The event will have musical entertainment, local food, arts and crafts, carnival rides and 12 balloons for tethered rides and a nightly glow presentation. Admission is expected to be about $5 per person. They are currently working to finalize the details with parish government.

