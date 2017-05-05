Home

Art for the heart

Fri, 2017-05-05 17:25 News Staff

By Amber Prattini
amber@thestbernardvoice.com

The administration at St. Bernard Parish Hospital came up with a creative solution for decorating a monotone hallway between the medical office and lobby on the first floor.

“Since we are a community hospital, we wanted to bring local artwork in and reached out to Chalmette High School,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer Kim Keene. “Jeanie was happy to have the opportunity to showcase her students’ art.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532