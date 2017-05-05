Art for the heart

By Amber Prattini

amber@thestbernardvoice.com

The administration at St. Bernard Parish Hospital came up with a creative solution for decorating a monotone hallway between the medical office and lobby on the first floor.

“Since we are a community hospital, we wanted to bring local artwork in and reached out to Chalmette High School,” said Interim Chief Executive Officer Kim Keene. “Jeanie was happy to have the opportunity to showcase her students’ art.”

