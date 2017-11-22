Home

ARLENE MERAUX ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS CELEBRATE THANKSGIVING WITH A FEAST

Wed, 2017-11-22 17:54 News Staff

Kindergarten Students at Arlene Meraux Elementary School celebrated Thanksgiving with a Feast! Parents were invited and many joined their children for a Lunch Feast to celebrate being thankful. Students enjoyed turkey sandwiches, cornbread stuffi ngs, corn, macaroni, and many desserts.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532