Arlene Meraux Elementary School celebrates opening

Members of St. Bernard Parish School District and distinguished guests celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Arlene Meraux Elementary School last week. Incoming students and parents attended the Supply Night afterward where they met with their teachers and toured the newly-built 115,000 square foot facility.

The Arlene and Joseph Meraux Charitable Foundation donated the space on Paris Road in Chalmette to develop a new elementary school last year. The school is a 115,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility which features a clock tower as an ode to Mr. Meraux’s collection.

