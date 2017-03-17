Archaeological work searches for clues to the past

By Amber Prattini

Anthony “Tony” Fernandez, Jr., wants to keep the past alive for the future. As the guiding force behind the recent archaeological survey in early March at St. Bernard Catholic Church and neighboring cemetery, the project is very important to him. He feels he’s in a unique position having read the early sacramental records starting from 1787, and familiar with previous thermal imaging work done on the church grounds more than 20 years ago.

