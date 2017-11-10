Archaeological survey results add pieces to historical puzzle

By Amber Prattini

With the ground penetrating radar survey results in, local historian Anthony “Tony” Fernandez Jr. and ELOS Environmental’s Cultural Resources Specialist Dean Barnes are another step closer to locating lost history at St. Bernard Catholic Church and its adjacent cemetery.

The study, which took place earlier this year, was conducted to find a probable unmarked colonial cemetery in the churchyard, determine if a possible Spanish courthouse and water well were situated on the grounds and discover where a plausible unmarked mass grave during the Influenza Epidemic of 1918 could be found across the street in the cemetery.

