Arabi resident receives William F. Roy – St. Bernard Voice Memorial Scholarship

Fri, 2019-07-12 05:00 News Staff

On Saturday, July 6, at the Arabi home of Tim and Ellen Doody, four generations of the descendants of William F. Roy celebrated Independence Day with a barbecue. At the family’s annual gathering, the first recipient of the William F. Roy – St. Bernard Voice Memorial Scholarship, was awarded to Arabi resident Madeline Michael. Madeline graduated from Mount Carmel Academy and is a rising sophomore at LSU. Madeline is the daughter of Erin and Joe Michael.

 

 

