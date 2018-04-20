Annual State of the Parish Luncheon to showcase accomplishments, goals

The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with St. Bernard Parish Government, is hosting its Annual State of the Parish Luncheon on Thursday, April 26, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W Judge Perez Drive, in Chalmette.

Registration for the event will be open until Friday, April 20, space permitting. Tables of 10 are available for $400, and individual registration cost is $45, with a special rate for St. Bernard Chamber members at $40. Register online at www.stbernardchamber.org

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/