Annual State of the Parish Luncheon Highlights Local and Regional Success in St. Bernard

Louisiana Governor John Bell Edwards was a special guest at the annual “State of the Parish” address last week in St. Bernard Parish.

Chalmette, LA—May 1, 2018—The St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with St. Bernard Parish Government, hosted its Annual State of the Parish Luncheon on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center.

