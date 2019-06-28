St. Bernard Salutes America Committee will host the 35th Annual St. Bernard Salutes America Celebration on Wednesday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Fred Sigur Civic Center Grounds, 8245 W. Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette.

The annual event will celebrate Independence Day and will feature fun for all ages including food, drinks, live entertainment, children’s activities, a spectacular fireworks show and more. Entertainment: Line dancing (DJ) from 5 to 6 p.m., Supercharger from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., and Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

