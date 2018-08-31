Annual Breakfast Reflects on Strong Academics & Parish Pride

St. Bernard Parish Schools’ Day of Reflection Breakfast brought the community together for fellowship, food and fun on Wednesday, August 29. Hosted by the School Board, this year’s theme was entitled “Building Our Future Today.” Speakers were School Board President Clifford Englande, Superintendent Doris Voitier, Louisiana First Lady Donna Edwards and alumni Ryan Gregoire, Melanie Benit, Mitchell Robinson, Shawn O’Neil, Gabrielle Glapion and Emily Jones. Featured performers were CHS Voices, The Legacy Quartet: Kenny Kerth, Jason Rusk, Kenan Labr, Kaleb Lambert; CHS Ambassadors, CHS Servers and CHS Tech Crew.

