Anderson announces candidacy for Judge, Div. A
Thu, 2020-10-08 05:00 News Staff
This November, voters will be tasked with making important decisions as they cast their ballots. On the local front, the citizens in St. Bernard Parish must answer the critical question: which judicial candidate possesses the experience, values, and knowledge of the law to best serve our residents?
My name is Leola Anderson and I proudly announce that I am the best candidate for Judge, 34th Judicial District Court, Division “A.” My experience, values, and knowledge best serve St. Bernard’s citizens as your next judge.