Anderson announces candidacy for Judge, Div. A

This November, voters will be tasked with making important decisions as they cast their ballots. On the local front, the citizens in St. Bernard Parish must answer the critical question: which judicial candidate possesses the experience, values, and knowledge of the law to best serve our residents?

My name is Leola Anderson and I proudly announce that I am the best candidate for Judge, 34th Judicial District Court, Division “A.” My experience, values, and knowledge best serve St. Bernard’s citizens as your next judge.