America’s White Table: Joseph Davies Elementary students remember veterans with special tribute
Fri, 2019-11-15 05:00 News Staff
Joseph Davies Elementary’s librarian, Kristi Nunez, set up this white table in honor of Veterans Day.
What makes the white table so special?
• The small white table is used to show one soldier’s lonely battle against many.
• The table was covered with a white cloth to honor a soldier’s pure heart when he answers his country’s call to duty.
To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/