America’s White Table: Joseph Davies Elementary students remember veterans with special tribute

Joseph Davies Elementary’s librarian, Kristi Nunez, set up this white table in honor of Veterans Day.

What makes the white table so special?

• The small white table is used to show one soldier’s lonely battle against many.

• The table was covered with a white cloth to honor a soldier’s pure heart when he answers his country’s call to duty.

