Home
America’s White Table: Joseph Davies Elementary students remember veterans with special tribute

America’s White Table: Joseph Davies Elementary students remember veterans with special tribute

Fri, 2019-11-15 05:00 News Staff

Joseph Davies Elementary’s librarian, Kristi Nunez, set up this white table in honor of Veterans Day.

What makes the white table so special?

• The small white table is used to show one soldier’s lonely battle against many.

• The table was covered with a white cloth to honor a soldier’s pure heart when he answers his country’s call to duty.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532