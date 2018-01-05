Amendment to firefighting ordinance creates possibility of “rolling blackouts”

By Jason Browne

St. Bernard Fire Chief Thomas Stone now has the power to close fire stations as a cost-saving measure after the Parish Council made a long-delayed amendment to the firefighting ordinance at its first meeting of 2018.

Stone and representatives for Local 1468, the firefighters’ union, appeared before the council to voice their opposition to the move one last time at the council’s Jan. 2 meeting. Th e ordinance previously mandated that all parish fire stations remain open and fully-staffed around the clock and that the SBFD maintain a staff of 110 paid firefighters.

