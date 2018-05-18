AJM Teacher Named State-Wide Semi-Finalist

Jennifer Maldonado, a 6th grade English teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School, was recently recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education as a state-wide Techer of the Year Semi-Finalist. Maldonado is one of just 24 teachers state-wide to receive this distinction.

Based on class observations and student growth on state-wide assessments, Maldonado’s exceptionalism was recognized this fall in local competitions by both her school and the district. Dr. Montrell Sinegar, the Principal of Andrew Jackson Middle School, has worked with Maldonado for the past seven years and describes Maldonado as creative, dedicated, ambitious and professional.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/