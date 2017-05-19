By Amber Prattini

The fourth annual LSU AgCenter’s AgMagic on the River was held last week at Docville Farm in Violet. AgMagic on the River is produced by LSU AgCenter in collaboration with the Meraux Foundation, Louisiana SeaGrant and 4-H.

Designed for third through sixth graders, the educational journey illustrates the vital roles of Louisiana’s environment, crops, seafood and livestock has in their lives.

According to Louisiana State University’s College of Agriculture, Louisiana farmers provide the state with $4 billion in forestry products, 252 million eggs, 4 million pounds of honey, 3 billion pounds of rice, $71 million in alligator production, 21 million gallons of milk, $189 million in crawfi sh and 25 percent of all seafood in the U.S.

