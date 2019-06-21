Academic Games Team Takes Home National Championship

St. Bernard Parish’s Academic Games Team traveled to Orlando, Florida recently, joining over 2,000 students from across the country to compete in this elite, national tournament.

This year’s team was sponsored by the Chalmette High Flying Owl Fund who donated $6,000 to cover student expenses for the tournament.

Academic Games, a series of academic competitions where students are challenged to use higher order thinking skills, focuses on language arts, English, history, and mathematics.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/