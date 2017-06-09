9-10 All Star Basketball Team recognized at June 6 Council Meeting

Parish President Guy McInnis and Council members recognized members and coaches of the St. Bernard 9-10 year-old Biddy All-Star Basketball Team for their fi rst place fi nish in the Regional Tournament held in Kenner and second place fi nish in the National Tournament on the Westbank. The team consists of Jahari Banks, Landon Bartholomew, Jace Bienemy, Jaycen Celestine, Jayden Celestine, Greg Donaldson, Derrick Irvin, Delvin Johnson, Bryant Major, DarVon Thomas and Trey Turnage. The team was led by Head Coach Russell Banks, and Assistant Coaches Buddy Turnage and Greg Donaldson.

