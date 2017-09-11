47 Years’ Appreciation Day held for Reverend Dr. Clarence Thomas

Members of Greater Round Hill Baptist Church (GRHBC) would like to say thank the community for the love that they shared in helping to celebrate a 47 Years’ Appreciation Day for Pastor, Dr. Clarence Thomas Sr., and his wife, First Lady Marilyn Thomas. The celebration was held on Sunday, August 21, at the GRHBC in Violet.

Pastor Thomas is one who gives from his heart, and always has words of wisdom, encouragement, and a bright smile to give to those he meets.

