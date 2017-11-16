25 Years of Financial Excellence for SBPSB

For over 25 years, the St. Bernard Parish School District has received Awards of Excellence from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO). At a recent board meeting.

David Fernandez, Chief Financial Officer of St. Bernard Parish Schools, presented the most recent financial audit which continued the long-standing tradition of excellence in financial reporting. The LaPorte CPA Firm, who conducted the audit, presented an unmodified opinion and recognized no need for audit adjustments, no findings of non-compliance, and no suggestions for changes in internal control.

