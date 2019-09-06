Home
Article Image Alt Text

2019 Day of Reflection Breakfast

Fri, 2019-09-06 05:00 News Staff

The 14th annual St. Bernard Parish Public Schools’ Day of Refl ection Breakfast was held on Thursday, August 29 at Chalmette High School’s Lacoste Campus Gymnasium. Superintendent Doris Voitier and School Board President Clifford Englande welcomed guests and described the institution’s diverse connections and partnerships within the community.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532