2017 Winner of the Start-Up St. Bernard Competition speaks at Kiwanis Meeting

The Kiwanis guest speaker for the fi rst week of June was Haley Rea of Reactive Digital Systems "topoBox." They are the 2017 Winner of the Start- Up St. Bernard Competition and Ms. Rea received the ir two-year corporate membership from the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi this week as one of the ir prizes. They have one of the ir topoBox units at the Meraux Foundation Building at Docville Farms. It is a Topographical Water Shedding Interactive 3D Digital Tool that teaches students how water reacts with changes to the environment. Check out the topoBox at www.topobox.co or YouTube.

